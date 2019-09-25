2 Rochester men arrested on child porn charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local men were arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Jeffrey Wehs and Jordan Dunn, both 25, and both of Rochester were arrested and charged by a criminal complaint with the receipt and possession of child pornography.

Investigation showed that the two worked with children, including disabled children in multiple organizations in the Rochester area.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi said that the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force received a cyber tip from an online social media company that indicated an account holder uploaded an image of child pornography through the company’s messaging system.

Investigators traced this to a Rochester apartment the two were living in.

On September 18, a search warrant was issued and the computers in the apartment were seized. The computers had multiple images and videos of child pornography.

The charges carry a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine. The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The defendants made an initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman on Wednesday and were released under supervision.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert; Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly; the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief La’Ron Singletary; the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Todd Baxter; the Greece Police Department, under the direction of Chief Patrick Phelan; the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty; and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Kevin M. Henderson. The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Department of Justice Release

Members of the public who have information related to the case are asked to call the FBI’s Rochester office at (585) 546-2220.