2 people ejected during crash on Thruway

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — State police say two people were airlifted to the hospital following a single-car crash on the Thruway Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on I-90 westbound between exit 41 (Waterloo) and exit 42 (Geneva). Police say the two people who were thrown from the car were ejected when the vehicle rolled over.

According to authorities, there were several people in the vehicle at the time of the crash and their injuries range from minor to life-threatening.

All westbound lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted around the scene on the right shoulder until police finish their crash reconstruction investigation.

