HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — Two motorcyclists were taken to Strong Hospital following a crash with a vehicle on Brick School House Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Brick School House Road and Hojack Drive Sunday after for the report of a motorcyclist down. MCSO says the crash involved one vehicle and one motorcycle.

The operator and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MCSO says the operator of the vehicle was issued citations. They add alcohol was not a factor in the investigation.

Brick School House Road has reopened to traffic following the crash.