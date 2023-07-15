ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Wayne County, two men from Lyons were arrested in connection to a burglary in the town of Sodus in July.

Wayne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Johnelle Archibald and 33-year-old Clarence Cooper were arrested and each charged with burglary in the second degree and attempted robbery in the second degree.

Archibald is also facing two counts of harassment, and Cooper is facing one count.

According to police, on July 8, the pair allegedly pushed their way into a home, repeatedly punching and kicking a male victim while rifling through his pockets. Archibald also allegedly punched a female victim in the face during the ordeal.

Both Archibald and Cooper were taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.