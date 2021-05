CORRECTS LOCATION TO FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, NOT BRIDGETON – Police gather at the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -State police in New Jersey say at least two people were killed and 12 people were wounded in a shooting at a house party.

New Jersey State Police said a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were fatally shot.

There were 12 other people who were injured and transported to local hospitals. Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr., who was at the scene Sunday morning, said that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy offered his support and help