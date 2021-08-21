2 hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash near Monroe Orleans County Line Road

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brockport Fire Department alongside Monroe County Sheriffs responded to the scene of a serious crash involving two adults at West Ridge Road near Monroe Orleans County Line Road in Clarkson Saturday.

The motorcycle involved in the crash was occupied by a male and a female, travelling toward West Ridge Road. According to authorities, the operator laid the motorbike on the roadway in an effort to avoid hitting another vehicle.

One of the victims, the female was taken to the hospital via a mercy flight, while the male was transported by an ambulance.

MCSO and Brockport Fire on scene of a crash at the intersection of Route 104 and North 272, right next to the Monroe/Orleans county border. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Bwe5mTNA1k — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 22, 2021

Information on the severity of their injuries is yet to be released. Police have closed West Ridge Road between Redman and Monroe Orleans County Line Road to investigate the incident.

Update: Authorities re-opened access to all West Ridge Road pathways on Saturday around 10:20 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 8 for developing updates.