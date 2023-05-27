ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Gunshot victims from two different incidents walked-in to Rochester General Hospital Saturday morning.

According to Rochester Police, just before 2 a.m. a man in his 40’s arrived by private vehicle. He had been shot in the lower body and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said he was shot at an outdoor party on Forester Street. No one has been arrested and that case is under investigation.

Later Saturday morning, around 6:30 a.m., RPD was called to RGH for another walk-in victim.

A man in his 30s had also been shot in his lower body and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe he was shot on the 1000 block of North Goodman Street.

Rochester Police ask anyone with information about either incident to call 911.