2 fires under investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Arson Task Force is investigating two fires after they started just minutes apart just before midnight on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a garage fire on Grand Avenue. Just 20 minutes later firefighters responded to a house fire nearby on Lincoln Street.

Firefighters on scene found heavy fire on the first floor. They were able to put out the fire without it spreading to the second floor or attic.

The home on Lincoln Street was vacant. No one was injured in either of the fires.