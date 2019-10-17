wxbanner

2 fires under investigation

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Arson Task Force is investigating two fires after they started just minutes apart just before midnight on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a garage fire on Grand Avenue. Just 20 minutes later firefighters responded to a house fire nearby on Lincoln Street.

Firefighters on scene found heavy fire on the first floor. They were able to put out the fire without it spreading to the second floor or attic.

The home on Lincoln Street was vacant. No one was injured in either of the fires.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss