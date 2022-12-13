ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two families escaped a fire Tuesday morning in Rochester.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Driving Park Ave. The Rochester Fire Department said it started in the back of the house on the first level and spread to the second floor.

Families on both floors made it out safely and are now being assisted by the Red Cross. Four adults and six children lived on the first floor of the home. It’s unclear how many were living upstairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.