ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning in the Town of South Bristol, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 10 a.m., they arrived at County Road 33, where a man and woman hit a deer and were ejected from their motorcycle. They say the two victims, 58-year-old Edward Alan Egan and 54-year-old Barbara Lynn Egan, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, the road was closed for about three hours for accident reconstruction, and has since reopened to traffic.