ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two cats were killed during an apartment fire early Sunday morning in Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to 935 Park Ave just before 2 a.m. and found flames shooting out of the front windows of a second floor apartment.

RFD said the tenant of the apartment was not home, but a tenant from another apartment was met in the hallway and escorted to safety. No one was injured. Smoke alarms were sounding properly.

All tenants were forced to find alternative housing.

The cause is under investigation.