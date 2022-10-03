ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A two car crash at a Rochester intersection left a car on its side and sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened just before midnight at the intersection of Avenue D and Joseph Ave. Rochester Police say a Chevrolet was heading westbound on Avenue D and trying to turn onto Joseph Ave when it collided with a Nissan traveling north on Joseph Ave.

The Chevrolet ended up on its side, but the 39-year-old driver was not injured. The 25-year-old driver of the Nissan was transported to Rochester General with minor injuries. Police say he was ticketed for driving without a license and operating an unregistered vehicle.