ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies have charged two men after a wild car chase that went on and off road, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Thursday pursuit started when deputies tried to pull over a 2013 Dodge Avenger for a headlight violation on Batavia Oakfield Townline Road and Route 63. The car took off, going off road several times, including heading through a crop field, causing heavy damage.

Deputies used spike strips which took out the car’s tires, but the vehicle continued to drive away at high speeds on rims alone. Eventually the driver lost control near State Route 33 and Apple Tree Ave and hit a street sign before crashing into an embankment.

The driver ran away, but was located an hour later behind a business on Apple Tree Ave. He’s identified as 24-year-old Sylvan Grayson of LeRoy. The Sheriff’s Office found a loaded handgun with no serial number, make or model in the car.

Grayson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon (2nd, 3rd), criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a ghost gun, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and obstructing governmental administration. He also was issued 16 traffic tickets.

A front-seat passenger from Batavia, 19-year-old Luke Rose was also charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of a ghost gun.

A juvenile passenger in the backseat was also detained.