Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old Rochester man was transported to Strong Hospital after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Rochester Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Avenue and located the victim suffering from at least one stab wound to his upper body.

Investigation from the RPD found that the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect, leading to the stabbing. The suspect fled the scene before the RPD arrived.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to please call 911.