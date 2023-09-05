ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a Lyell Avenue Burger King employee back in January.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said 19-year-old Dashaun Tubbs admitted his role in the death of 19-year-old Sideic Robinson, who was shot several times while working at Burger King on January 14.

Tubbs pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter for Robinson’s death and second degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old in February. He is facing 30 years in prison.

“Dashaun Tubbs stormed into a Burger King on January 14, 2023, to kill Sideic Robinson,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Sideic Robinson had his entire life ahead of him before it was ripped away in a senseless act of violence. There was no reason for one teenager to kill another on that January night,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Tubbs will be sentenced on October 16.