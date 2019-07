ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Michael Williams, 52, was convicted of sex trafficking a minor and has been sentenced to serve 188 months in prison.

It was found that between January and February 2012, Williams recruited a minor to move in with him and to earn money by engaging in commercial sex acts. The investigation began when a family member of the victim saw her advertised online.

William’s sentencing is the result of an investigation done by the FBI.