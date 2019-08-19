18-year-old arrested for hate crime in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old Henrietta man was arrested for a hate crime incident in Brighton.

Brighton police announced Evan Dombrowski is charged with criminal mischief in the third degree as a hate crime, a Class D felony, and aggravated harassment in the first degree, a Class E felony.

Brighton police, along with New York State Police, say Dombrowski painted a swastika, the “N-word,” and homophobic slurs on a vehicle that was parked on Spier Avenue last week.

Dombrowski was arraigned by Judge Karen Morris who released him on his own recognizance.

Brighton police, along with New York State Police, and the Brighton Town Supervisor have scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss details of this investigation.