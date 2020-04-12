1  of  75
18-year-old arrested after allegedly pushing Marine vet in front of train

CHICAGO, I.L. (WGN)— Chicago police have charged an 18-year-old man with first-degree murder after a Marine veteran was allegedly pushed in front of a Red Line train Tuesday.

Police charged 18-year-old Ryan Munn with first-degree murder and was arrested Friday night in the 2100 block of West Bradley Place.

Mamadou Balde, 29, was found dead when police arrived to the CTA Red Line at State on Tuesday.

Al Balde and his daughter came to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday to identify the body of 29-year-old Balde. The Marine veteran served two tours in Afghanistan.

While he says Mamadou was the smartest of his four boys, Al Balde said he sadly feared his son would die a horrible death. 

“I kind of knew also he was going to end up this way,” Al Balde said.

Al Balde gets choked up with emotions as he talks about how his son met his end, saying he was thrown into the path of a moving train at the Jackson stop downtown  “while he was walking away” from a group of men Tuesday. 

Mamadou died of multiple injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. 

Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck called it a particularly brutal murder Wednesday, saying there is video of the incident from CTA surveillance cameras but he didn’t want to release any details.

Al Balde said he can’t help but struggle with encouraging his son to join the military, saying he came back with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after his second tour in 2015. 

“He came out with full respect, I really appreciate all that… but at the end the care for him was not there, that I can tell you,” Al Balde said.

