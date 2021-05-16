173 new virus cases in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 173 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 175. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.2 percent.

More than 340,000 people in Monroe County are fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 49 of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Sixty-two of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.

To access the county’s COVID-19 dashboard click here.