17-year-old driver ticketed for rollover in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A 17-year-old driver was ticketed on Saturday after a rollover accident in Penfield at around 12:40 a.m.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said the teen was driving a Ford SUV when he lost control while trying to negotiate a curve on Blossom Road.

Deputies said the driver nor his two female passengers were injured when the SUV rolled onto its roof.

According to deputies, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the accident. Deputies issued the driver a traffic ticket for speeding.

Blossom Road was briefly shut down, but has since been reopened.

Deputies have not released the names of the driver or the passengers.