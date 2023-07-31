ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested following a shooting near a Rochester R-Center.

On July 21, a teenager was shot in the Jefferson Avenue and Nellis Park area, and went to the Willie W. Lightfoot R-Center for help.

Investigators say on July 28, they identified a 17-year-old young man as the suspected shooter, and the United States Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force located and safely took him into custody.

According to police, the 17-year-old is charged with assault in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and an outstanding warrant from Family Court, and was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.