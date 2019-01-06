Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA, G.A. (WCMH-TV) - Authorities have arrested one person after 165 German Shepherds were found living in unsanitary conditions, the Atlanta Humane Society says.

The dogs were found in Georgia on January 3, according to the humane society.

The owner of the property was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges, authorities said.

“The dogs on this property are living in extremely unsanitary conditions and are in desperate need of help. Our team is working closely with Candler County Sheriff’s Department to provide the support and care needed to ensure the best outcome for these dogs,” Jessica Rock, the director of legal advocacy and law enforcement support at the Atlanta Humane Society, said.

All of the animals will be assessed and given a basic medical exam on-site, officials said. The humane society is also working to place all of the dogs.

