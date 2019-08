EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than half of the children in Rochester are living below the poverty level, so back-to-school time can be difficult for them.

Rochester’s Small Business Council has a program to help families in need.

More than 70 Rochester area companies bought backpacks filled with school supplies.

They plan to give away 1,500 backpacks.

The backpacks will be delivered Thursday to the kids by volunteers from the Small Business Council.