ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly slamming a middle schooler into the ground Monday at Cosgrove Middle School in Spencerport, police said.

On Monday, according to the Spencerport Central School District, a ninth-grade student was seeking out a student from Cosgrove Middle School during dismissal. Security footage was released showing that the older student approached the younger student, and slammed him to the ground.

Representatives with the Ogden Police Department said that after their investigation into the incident and speaking with the District Attorney’s Office, they arrested the juvenile and charged them with assault in the third degree.

Considering the suspect’s age, the Ogden Police Department says the teen is considered a juvenile delinquent per New York State Family Court. They add that the teen was issued an appearance ticket, which directs the juvenile to appear in Family Court at a later date.

The security video circulated on social media, causing a strong reaction from parents and community members.

“These students are fighting, being suspended, returning to school, and fighting again. By giving little to no consequences we are tolerating it, allowing it to not only continue, but to get worse,” teacher Christina Buckner said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “I know that we have more security than we had last year, which we are extremely grateful for, but I don’t think that it’s enough.”