15 migrants arrested after their small boat capsizes on California coast

News

by: Salvador Rivera

Lifeguards rescued 13 migrants who were caught in the rising surf after their small boat capsized at Sunset Cliffs in San Diego during a Monday morning smuggling attempt. (Courtesy: Border Patrol)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Fifteen people, believed to be undocumented migrants, were arrested after their small vessel capsized and washed ashore on one of San Diego’s beaches Monday morning.

Border Patrol agents responded to an area known as Sunset Cliffs and discovered the vessel had capsized. Thirteen people in the group were arrested once they were rescued from the rising surf.

Lifeguards used small watercraft to take the migrants to a waiting Coast Guard vessel offshore. Once safely onboard, the group was escorted to a pier where Border Patrol agents waited and took the migrants into custody.

Border Patrol uses horse patrol unit to prevent maritime smuggling attempts

Two other immigrants in the group were detained after they managed to scale the sandstone bluff above the beach.

Border agents adding more beach patrols

The entire group of 15 was taken to a local Border Patrol station for further processing.

