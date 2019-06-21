Heavy rains put Rochester dairy farms at risk

Heavy rains and flooding have Liam Coyne worried about feeding his dairy cows.

The 4th-generation dairy farmer has not been able to plant his crops according to schedule. The water-saturated ground did not allow Coyne to begin his planting season until earlier this week, which he says, “is now quite behind.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, spring rainfall and annual precipitation are likely to increase, along with flooding. This is another factor that will decrease the size of a harvest.

“Later-planted crops that are faced with weather conditions like this could pose a challenge on yield goals,” said Coyne.

Without enough feed to sustain milk production, it could mean the end of the line for many local dairy farmers.

According to Coyne, there are some local dairy farmers who still have not been able to plant all of their crops. If they are unable to purchase feed from nearby crop farms, the only alternative for them is to close up shop.

The US Department of Agriculture reports the state of New York has lost more than 2,000 dairy farms over the past several years.