ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Rochester, according to Rochester Police.

RPD responded to the 200 block of Columbia Avenue around 8:45 p.m. and located the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

The teen was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

Police are still investigating and said they do not know what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.