ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of people got into the holiday spirit with a special celebration in the town of Irondequoit tonight!

The annual Irondequoit tree lighting is a gathering that gives families the chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause, write wish lists and watch the 20 foot tall Christmas tree come to life!

Organizers tell us the event has become a town tradition which makes each year even more special.