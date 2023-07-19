ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney announced $125,000 in funding for Miss Julie’s School of Beauty on Wednesday.

Miss Julie’s will now have a location in the historic Sibley Building in downtown Rochester.

The nonprofit cosmetology school based in Rochester provides services for survivors of human trafficking as well as those at risk, giving them an opportunity to earn a cosmetology license.

With the proper funding, they will be able to expand, hosting up to 16 students at a time through a ten-month course of study. The goal is to get those survivors back on their feet at no cost to them.

“This really could lead to such a lucrative career it really will pull somebody out of poverty, and this is really the main issue that we see. Traffickers always go after people with vulnerabilities.”

The school still needs to raise additional funding before opening its doors.

If you’re hoping to help, donations can be made on Miss Julie’s website, and tickets are on sale for their upcoming fashion show, Diamonds in the Rough Fashion Show, happening Saturday, July 29, in Webster at 6 p.m.