12 bomb squads in New York share $2 million federal grant

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A dozen local bomb squads in New York state will share a $2 million federal grant for equipment and training.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the money from the federal Homeland Security Grant Program will help combat threats from improvised explosive devices.

The money also will be used by the squads to improve coordination with law enforcement organizations.

The bomb squads receiving funds are in: New York City, $468,360; Westchester County, $318,180; Suffolk County, $218,180; Nassau County, $234,180; Rockland County, $61,100; Erie County, $95,000; Chautauqua County, $100,000, Rochester, $100,000; Monroe County, $105,000, Syracuse, $100,000; Onondaga County, $100,000 and Endicott, $100,000.

