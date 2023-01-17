SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16.

The girl was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was caught in the crossfire and shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says.

The girl was taken to Upstate Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Syracuse Police say.

A 19-year-old, who Chief Cecile believes was the target of the shooting, is currently in stable condition at Upstate Hospital after being shot in the leg. Police say the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

911 dispatchers say the shooting was reported on Monday around 7:43 p.m.

The shooting took place on Oakwood Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East.

This is the city’s third homicide of 2023.

Mayor Ben Walsh and Chief Cecile were on the scene along with a NewsChannel 9 crew.

There is no suspect at this time but Chief Cecile says that police have good surveillance video from the area.

The chief is pleading with community members to step forward with any tips that can help solve this crime and hold those accountable responsible.

“If people don’t rise up and say this is enough and we’re gonna come forward with tips…They can even be anonymous. We have 401 tips. We have anonymous phone lines that go straight to the Criminal Investigation Division. They can give us tips anonymously. We don’t care how they come in, but we need tips to solve these things and that’s how we do it. Beyond that, folks need to also start letting us know where the gun shooters are, who’s carrying the guns, and where they are so that we can get them before so we can prevent things like this.” CHIEF JOSEPH CECILE, SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.