$105M available in grants for nonprofit arts, cultural organizations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced Monday the availability of $105 million in critical arts and cultural funding through the New York State Council on the Arts. This funding includes a program to reinvigorate near-term live performances that opens for applications Wednesday.

The grants will aid in the arts sector’s recovery from COVID-19 and begin the revitalization of New York’s creative economy, which fosters $123 billion annually in economic activity and supports more than 500,000 jobs statewide.

There will be four rounds of funding, with $20 million already committed to multi-year awards in the first round. Each round is designed to address the most urgent needs of organizations and artists within New York’s nonprofit creative sector.

Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants ($10 million)

Support will directly address the area of the arts sector hardest hit by COVID-19 and reinvigorate near term, in-person performance opportunities. This funding will prioritize the recovery of New York’s performance organizations, venues, artists, and groups. This $10 million opportunity offers both direct support from NYSCA and regrant support through NYSCA’s Partnerships and Statewide Community Regrants program. Grants of $5,000 and $10,000 will be available for eligible performing arts organizations for planned performance programming in 2021. Support provided through the Community Regrants Program, which will focus on reviving performance on a very local level, will be administered by NYSCA partners statewide. The goal of this regrant support is to reach small, local organizations that do not receive direct grants from NYSCA.

Round 1 guidelines and portal for direct NYSCA Rapid Live Performance Grants will open on June 16. Application portal will close July 1.

Expanded Access to Funding ($15 million)

Support will expand NYSCA’s current network of regrant partners to reach New York’s community of artists and organizations. Funding will be distributed through NYSCA Partnerships and Statewide Community Regrants. Increased support at the local level will ensure more communities, organizations, and individuals will have access to NYSCA funding.

Round 2 guidelines will be posted June 16, 2021. Application portal will open on July 19 and close August 2.

Organizational and Individual Artist Recovery ($40 million)

Support will broaden individual artist assistance and deliver funding for organizations through a streamlined application experience. Grants offered in this round will expand eligibility and encourage new applicants across a wide spectrum of artistic and cultural practices. Priority will be given to applicants that serve historically underrepresented communities.

Round 3 guidelines will be posted on June 16. Application portal will open July 19 and close September.

Capital Funding for the Arts ($20 million)

Support will assist organizations in making improvements to address health and safety issues in their spaces and venues among other needs. Any New York State nonprofit arts and culture organization is encouraged to apply.

Round 4 guidelines and application portal will open in September.