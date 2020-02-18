1000 ft. snow tube hill thrills families at Greystone

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — For all you parents, if you’re still thinking of fun activities to do with your kids this mid-winter break, you may want to check out a new snow tubing slope at Greystone Country Club.

It is a 1000 foot tubing hill, plus a kiddie hill lanes, not to mention music playing as visitors tube down. Just like the Hitzemann visiting from Rhode Island.

“ It’s definitely more than you expect. Like you go fast down and you don’t really expect all that much to happen in one run, but for two hours you get like 20 runs it’s pretty good,” said Kamden Hitzemann.

“It was exhilarating the speed coming down a couple of them, it is amazing that you don’t really realize you’re going to take flight,” said Amy Hitzemann.

It’s an idea that the Greystone staff was bouncing around last year and finally made it a reality this year.

“It never gets old hearing the people you know screaming down the hill, laughing, seeing the smiles on the kids faces its priceless,” said Dusty Odenback, Co-owner of Greystone.

