ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, two new initiatives were announced that made a combined $100 million in funding to increase child care supply for families in New York State.

These solutions include $50 million in grants for the construction of new childcare centers and registered school-age childcare programs or the expansion of existing centers. The additional $50 million will be used in business tax credits that will be available for eligible businesses to create or expand infant and toddler child care seats for their employees either directly or through a third party.

Under the new tax credit program, businesses with a location in New York State that provide new licensed or registered child day care seats for the infants or toddlers of their employees must also limit costs to their employees for child care expenses. The application to receive tax credits for child care seats created in 2023 opens January 1, 2024, and closes January 31, 2024.

The Child Care Capital Program (CCCP) will award grants ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million to eligible child care providers to expand existing child care centers or build new ones. The program will be overseen by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). Funding will be split 60 percent for the downstate region and 40 percent for the rest of the state.

The CCCP will provide reimbursement grants for the design, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, equipment, and other more for existing or proposed state-licensed, not-for-profit, or for-profit child day care centers and registered school-age child care programs. The facility must be intended to be used as a child care program for at least eight years. Projects must be shovel-ready, demonstrate the ability to be licensed and fully operational within six months of completing construction, and be worth at least $500,000.

To apply for a CCCP grant, applicants have to prequalify through the New York State Grants Gateway. Final applications will be accepted through March 31, 2024. Awards will be announced on or after July 15, 2024.

New York State is also making $25 million available for the Child Care Creation and Expansion Tax Credit each year for two years – $50 million in total – to be administered through the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF).