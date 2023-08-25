ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ten-year-old credited with saving his family when their house caught fire is rewarded for his heroism.

Andrew Trammel’s family is’ ‘happy,’ but so are the firefighters with the Ridge Road Fire District.

They say his quick actions and the family’s planning made their jobs easier. They had working fire alarms and exit plans including one for a disabled family member. Although the family lost some valuables, they’re happy to be alive.

“Oh my gosh, I was very upset because a lot of my personal belongings and stuff — I was afraid of that,” Andrew’s grandma ____ Coleman told News 8. “I have a lot of stuff packed up in the basement, which also burned up. I’m very proud of him, and I’m very happy and I appreciate everything they do, that they’ve done for us.”

The firefighters invited Andrew and his family for dessert Friday afternoon, they also showed them around and presented him a certificate. The only thing bigger than Andrew’s smile, were the smiles of his loved ones and the firefighters who honored him.