Cuomo to give daily update on COVID-19 in New York State
1  of  75
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
10 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment in one of the intensive care units (ICU) of the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona, Barcelona province, Spain, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. VIRUS DEATHS, UNEMPLOYMENT ACCELERATING Coronavirus deaths mount in Spain, Italy and New York, while the outbreak throws 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks and sickens more than a million people.

2. ‘WE NEED HELP’ Funeral directors in New York City are facing unprecedented demand due to the coronavirus pandemic with AP witnessing 185 bodies stacked up in one funeral home — triple the normal capacity.

3. UK HEALTH SERVICE GEARS UP FOR VIRUS PEAK Britain’s National Health Service is facing the biggest test in its 72-year history as the government races to ensure medical facilities have the staffing and equipment they need.

4. WANTED: COVID-19 SURVIVOR’S BLOOD Without proof that it works, doctors want to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to treat the sick, giving them a dose of the immune system antibodies that fight the virus.

5. TRUMP-PELOSI RELATIONSHIP REMAINS BROKEN The president and House speaker have not spoken in five months and there are concerns that could hinder the U.S. government’s ability to respond to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

6. ISRAELI ULTRA-ORTHODOX HIT HARD BY VIRUS After ignoring weeks of pleas to avoid large gatherings and to stay at home, the religious city of Bnei Brak in central Israel emerges as the worst hot spot of infections.

7. RECORD HIRING STREAK IN JEOPARDY The U.S. government’s monthly jobs report is expected to show that the American jobs machine came to a sudden halt in March as a result of the coronavirus.

8. JUDGE WON’T DELAY WISCONSIN ELECTION A federal judge blasts state leaders’ decision not to delay the election to protect people’s health but refuses to postpone it himself, ordering an extension for absentee voting.

9. ‘COFFEE & KAREEM’ A LEWD BUDDY COP COMEDY A new Netflix film puts a daffy police officer together with a potty-mouthed pre-teen on a series of crazy hijinks in Detroit.

10. SPRINGFIELD MAY CALL RUDY T San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says it’s “long overdue” that former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich get the call from the Basketball Hall of Fame.

