Closings
10 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘HARD DAYS LIE AHEAD’ Trump is warning Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projects that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic.

2. HOW GERMANY KEPT VIRUS DEATHS LOW By having their labs ramp up testing quickly, coupled with the country’s large number of ICU beds and early implementation of social distancing measures.

3. EXPERTS DECRY MEXICO VIRUS POLICY DELAY Mexico starts taking tougher measures against the COVID-19 outbreak after weeks of its president hugging followers and saying religious medals would protect him.

4. RUSSIA DECLARES WAR ON ‘FAKE NEWS’ Lawmakers approve fines of up to $25,000 and prison terms of up to five years for individuals who spread what is deemed to be false information about the coronavirus.

5. WHAT TRUMP’S ALLIES ARE WARNING AGAINST A dangerous election-year fight with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as the state has emerged as one of a handful of presidential battlegrounds that will control Trump’s fate.

6. IT’S CENSUS DAY Officials vow to complete the once-a-decade count by its year-end deadline despite a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

7. NEW PROBLEMS FOUND WITH FBI WIRETAP APPLICATIONS The Justice Department watchdog finds additional failures in the agency’s handling of a secretive surveillance program that came under scrutiny after the Russia investigation.

8. WHEN YOU CAN EXPECT STIMULUS CHECKS Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks, the IRS and the Treasury Department say.

9. ‘WE’RE GOING TO SUFFER’ Looking pale and bleary-eyed, Chris Cuomo anchored his CNN show from his Long Island basement after testing positive for the coronavirus, telling viewers to “brace” for what’s to come.

10. LET’S GO TO THE TAPE Forbidden from meeting with college prospects in person, NFL teams are having to rely more heavily on game film for the draft as a viral pandemic halts business as usual.

