10 Things to Know for Today

In this Friday, March 20, 2020 photo, Boris, 42, from Bulgaria, sleeps under a blanket in the street in Barcelona, Spain. While Spanish authorities tell the public that staying home is the best way to beat the coronavirus pandemic, some people are staying out because home has come to mean the streets of Madrid and Barcelona. Authorities are scrambling to get as many homeless people off the streets without cramming them into a group shelter, where the risk of getting infected with the virus could be even greater. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘WE HAVE A DEAL’ The White House and Congress agree on a $2 trillion emergency bill to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

2. PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his office says.

3. INDIA LOCKS DOWN 1.3 BILLION PEOPLE The unprecedented move by Narendra Modi’s government is aimed at keeping the virus from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done in parts of Europe.

4. PANDEMIC EXACERBATES ANXIETY DISORDER Providers say treatment can be tricky when public health recommendations to keep a distance from others or to wash one’s hands frequently encounter people who do those things excessively.

5. DO AS I SAY Powerful people in Washington are defying preventative measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus by shaking hands, traveling abroad and not self-quarantining.

6. NO LONGER A COLLECTIVE ABSTRACTION In what one prominent historian calls “a new moment,” the coronavirus pandemic is forcing America to sacrifice for a greater good for the first time since World War II.

7. ‘OTHER THINGS WERE NOT IMPORTANT’ Millions across the Middle East and in conflict zones farther afield can offer hard-earned wisdom in times like these.

8. STIMULUS DEAL LIFTS WORLD MARKETS Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 8% and other world markets also jumped after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into a virus-ravaged economy.

9. VIRUS CAUSES SURGE IN WORLD WAR II REFERENCES Allusions to the last global war are now heard daily because of the coronavirus, a comparison in some circles deemed unhelpful and merely adding to palpable fear.

10. RUMORS OF MARTIAL LAW FLY DURING PANDEMIC An Air Force general debunks claims on social media and elsewhere, saying National Guard units are busy distributing food and medical supplies.

