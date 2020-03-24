10 Things to Know for Today

Breaking News
3rd COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 95 total cases, nearly 500 in mandatory quarantine
News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are checked before people enter a local city hall during a community quarantine aimed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘IT MAKES YOUR HEART WARM’ People are banding together to sew face masks for hospitals running desperately short of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

2. ONE-FIFTH OF GLOBE FACING LOCKDOWN By shuttering businesses, clearing streets and keeping people away from one another, authorities hope they can slow the spread of the pandemic.

3. TESTING BLUNDERS CRIPPLED US RESPONSE An AP review finds that a series of missteps at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a critical shortage of reliable tests for the coronavirus.

4. VOLUNTEERISM A CASUALTY OF VIRUS OUTBREAK With millions staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, charities that help the country’s neediest are struggling to offer critical services.

5. CORONAVIRUS UPENDS CAMPAIGN THEMES The viral pandemic and the nation’s crashing economy are scrambling the themes both political parties thought would carry them to victory in November.

6. ’I’M NOT AN EDUCATOR!’ States and employers have ordered people to stay home, resulting in a massive, unplanned social experiment that can strain productivity and domestic tranquility.

7. WHAT IS SPURRING WORLD MARKETS Global stock markets and U.S. futures surge after the Federal Reserve promises support to the struggling economy.

8. ICONIC PLANT’S END SPELLS DOOM FOR COAL INDUSTRY The Tennessee Valley Authority power plant at Paradise burned its last load of coal last month, leaving Trump unable to deliver on a campaign promise.

9. WOODY ALLEN’S MEMOIR FINALLY RELEASED “Apropos of Nothing” describes his upbringing and high-profile love affairs but darkens and becomes defensive as he recalls his relationship with Mia Farrow and allegations he abused daughter Dylan Farrow.

10.WHERE SIGNS POINT ON TOKYO OLYMPICS A longtime member of the International Olympic Committee tells the AP that it’s becoming increasingly likely that the games will not take place this summer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

