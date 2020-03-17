1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Onario County Safety Council Banquet at Club 86 Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

10 Things to Know for Today

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman wears a protective mask as she offers incenses during prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘THERE IS NO EASY OR QUICK WAY OUT’ Tens of millions of people are hunkered down, heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

2. LIFE IN BAY AREA SCREECHES TO A HALT Officials in the greater San Francisco area order residents to “shelter in place” and only leave their homes for essential activities, the strictest measures in America so far.

3. ‘PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT JULY, AUGUST’ After weeks of trying to play down the risk posed by the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Trump strikes a new, more urgent tone, delivering a sobering message to a reeling nation.

4. WHERE MIDEAST HAS BEEN HIT HARDEST Days of denials gave the new coronavirus time to spread in Iran and now officials worry the Iranian New Year could see the virus spread even further.

5. GLOBAL SHARES BOUNCE AFTER WALL STREET DIVE Share prices rebound in Europe and Asia after a brutal sell-off that gave the U.S. stock market its worst loss in more than three decades.

6. VIRUS CASTS PALL IN LATEST PRIMARIES Ohio calls off Democratic primary voting just hours before polls opened but officials in Florida, Arizona and Illinois say they will move forward with the vote.

7. ‘AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO DO SOMETHING’ The first people to receive an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus say they were inspired to help because they wanted to do more to fight the disease.

8. WORLD’S OLDEST PROFESSION IN SUDDEN SLUMP A general drop in nightlife in Berlin and fear and uncertainty about the new virus among sex workers in Germany puts a crimp in business.

9. KENTUCKY DERBY POSTPONED UNTIL SEPTEMBER It would mark the first time in 75 years that the first leg of the Triple Crown won’t be run on the first Saturday in May, a newspaper report says.

10. TOM HANKS RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reportedly been discharged from an Australian hospital to self-isolate in a rented house.

