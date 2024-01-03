ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ten people were arrested in a long-term investigation into the sale of narcotics throughout the Finger Lakes region.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the Tuesday arrests follow a series of search warrants issued in Monroe, Wayne, Seneca, and Ontario Counties in June. Investigators said they found a large quantity of narcotics, equipment for the manufacturing and sale of narcotics, multiple guns, and around $30,000 dollars in cash.

Police said Wednesday they made 10 arrests, with one suspect still on the loose.

  • Aubrey Reed
  • David Delvalle
  • Joemaine Bogan
  • Joseph McClam
  • Kyle Shorter
  • Lexie White
  • Marc Russ
  • Tosha Steele
  • Tyson Moody
  • Willie Smallwood

They are facing multiple charges, including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, and Money Laundering.