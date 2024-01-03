ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ten people were arrested in a long-term investigation into the sale of narcotics throughout the Finger Lakes region.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the Tuesday arrests follow a series of search warrants issued in Monroe, Wayne, Seneca, and Ontario Counties in June. Investigators said they found a large quantity of narcotics, equipment for the manufacturing and sale of narcotics, multiple guns, and around $30,000 dollars in cash.

Police said Wednesday they made 10 arrests, with one suspect still on the loose.

Aubrey Reed

David Delvalle

Joemaine Bogan

Joseph McClam

Kyle Shorter

Lexie White

Marc Russ

Tosha Steele

Tyson Moody

Willie Smallwood

They are facing multiple charges, including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, and Money Laundering.