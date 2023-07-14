ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans extended the city’s Gun Violence State of Emergency Friday. The extension brings the emergency order into its second year.

Originally enacted on July 21, 2022, the state of emergency gives the mayor broader powers to “protect life and property and to bring the emergency under control,” the city said at the time.

The emergency order was renewed Friday, three days after a fatal shooting on Genesee Street in the city. It will remain in effect until August 13 unless it is extended further.