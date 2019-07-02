1 New Yorker dead, 2 others injured in Ohio crash

Photo from the scene of a fatal crash on an Ohio interstate on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (WDTN Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight was called to the scene of a fatal crash on a Springfield interstate early Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 eastbound, near S.R.-41.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2008 BMW M3, driven by 37-year-old Mark J. Terrell of South Charleston, was speeding down the highway when it hit a Ford Focus, which then spun out, hit a light pole, and flipped upside down. The BMW continued driving eastbound for a short distance before becoming diabled along the right berm.

Careflight took the driver of the Ford Focus, identified as 20-year-old Matthew W. Eskeli IV, from Falconer, N.Y., to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The 21-year-old front seat passenger of the Ford Focus, Zach B. Cooper, of Brockport, N.Y., was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital before being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old back seat passenger in the Ford Focus, Benjamin C. Cooper, of Corning, N.Y., was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital for precautionary reasons.

The two occupants of the BMW were not injured.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were briefly shut down due to the crash, but has since reopened.

Troopers say that charges are pending against the driver of the BMW. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.