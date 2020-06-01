1 killed, 2 injured after car accident in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single car crash that results in one death and two injuries.

According to WCSO, 30-year-old David Fischette Jr. — who was a passenger in the car — was pronounced dead at the scene.

19-year-old Gregory Bailey was driving on State Route 31 in the town of Galen, when he lost control of the car, went off the road and struck a tree. The other passenger, an 18-year-old young woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by mercy flight.

