1 killed, 1 arrested after two-car crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed and another arrested after a two-car crash in Waterloo early on Friday morning.

49-year-old Paul J. Kelley, of the Village of Ovid, was killed after his truck was struck by 29-year-old Jon Lamere, of Waterloo.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Lamere was arrested and charged with:

driving while intoxicated

vehicular manslaughter in the second degree

reckless driving

unlawful possession of marijuana

using a cell phone without a hands-free device

SCSO said deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash about 12:10 a.m. on Friday. Lamere was traveling northbound on Burgess Road when he failed to notice a utility truck that was doing work on Burgess Road. He didn’t see the traffic cones or hazards lights on the truck and when he ran into the read of the truck, killing Kelley.

According to deputies, Kelley was pronounced dead on scene. The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Kelley will be released to appear at CAP court at a later date.