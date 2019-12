LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash in Livingston County on Friday.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, a milk truck rolled over in Caledonia, leaving the driver dead. No other person or vehicle was involved in the crash.

River Road is shut down, near the Routes 5 and 20 in Avon.

