1 dead, 2 injured in Ohio crash were RIT students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One New Yorker was killed and two others were injured after a crash in Ohio Tuesday and Wednesday, they were identified as RIT students.
Matthew Eskeli, 20 of Falconer, New York died from injuries sustained in the crash. Zachary Cooper, 21 of Brockport, New York, and Benjamin Cooper, 22 of Corning, New York were transported to an Ohio hospital for treatment.
All three were members of the RIT Electric Vehicle Team returning to New York after competing in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb motorcycle competition in Colorado.
Sandra Johnson, RIT’s Senior Vice President of Student Affairs, released a statement, saying in part:
“On behalf of everyone at RIT, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to family and friends at this tragic time.
The sudden death of a member of our community takes an enormous emotional toll on all of us. As we grieve together, please know there are a variety of services available to students, faculty, and staff. Students seeking support can contact the Counseling and Psychological Services office. Staff are available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the summer. To schedule an appointment, call (585) 475-2261. For after-hours support, students can call the Mental Health Support Line at (855) 436-1245. In the case of an emergency, please call 911 or if you are on campus, contact RIT Public Safety at (585) 475-3333 (V/TTY) or text (585) 205-8333.“