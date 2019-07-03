1 dead, 2 injured in Ohio crash were RIT students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One New Yorker was killed and two others were injured after a crash in Ohio Tuesday and Wednesday, they were identified as RIT students.

Matthew Eskeli, 20 of Falconer, New York died from injuries sustained in the crash. Zachary Cooper, 21 of Brockport, New York, and Benjamin Cooper, 22 of Corning, New York were transported to an Ohio hospital for treatment.

All three were members of the RIT Electric Vehicle Team returning to New York after competing in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb motorcycle competition in Colorado.

Sandra Johnson, RIT’s Senior Vice President of Student Affairs, released a statement, saying in part: