'The Notebook' to become a musical

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KASW-TV) - The Notebook is on its way to becoming a musical.

That's right! The best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel-turned-hit-film is being converted into a Broadway musical. Sparks will be working on the musical in collaboration with producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch.

Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson are developing the musical adaptation.

It's going to be some time before the story comes to the stage. The Broadway production is just getting started.

In case you've been living under a rock, The Notebook is about Noah and Allie, two very different people with very different backgrounds, who somehow find each other, and despite every obstacle, they end up together.