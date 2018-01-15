Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Celebrates
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Golden Apple Award
Honor Roll
News 8 Archives
Recalls
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Plugged-In Parent
Calendar
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
WROC Community Events
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
News
Military officials brief president and Congress on UFO sightings after growing concerns
Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
NY lawmakers eye decriminalization after legal pot stalls
UN food agency starts partial suspension of Yemen food aid
NYS lawmakers looking to make traffic court more flexible
More News Headlines
Rush residents deal with flooding caused by heavy rain
A Water rescue by boat in Mt. Morris
Security guard justified in shooting man at Cedarwood Towers in Rochester
Plot that wounded Ortiz unraveled because of many mistakes
Funeral services and vigil scheduled for Albion teen killed in crash
Some charges dismissed against 2 suspects in bomb plot against Muslim community
Blood drive held in remembrance of Fairport teens
Riot police drive protesters away from Georgian parliament
Diocese: School with gay teacher will not be recognized as Catholic
Veterinarian: Bulldog swallows 19 baby pacifiers
Dont Miss
Career Connection
Plugged-In Parent
Extraordinary People
More Don't Miss