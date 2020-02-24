NEWS 8’s HELLO DOLLY REGISTER TO WIN SWEEPSTAKES

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Go under the Big Top with Serenity House
Video
Top Stories
2 cheetah cubs born at the Columbus Zoo via in vitro fertilization and embryo transfers
Video
Proposal to add two new RCSD pre-K centers
Video
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex assault, rape, found not guilty on 3 other charges
Sen. Schumer calls for feds to act against ‘ghost guns’
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Map Center
Weather Dogs
Almanac
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Section V Best
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
St. John Fisher sweeps rivalry matchups with Nazareth
Video
Top Stories
Aquinas, Batavia earn team titles at indoor track and field sectionals
Video
McQuaid upsets Penfield in overtime thriller, Spencerport tops Brockport
Video
Section V Live: February 21, 2020
Will Bills boost offensive line?
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Go under the Big Top with Serenity House
Video
Top Stories
Proposal to add two new RCSD pre-K centers
Video
Top Stories
Sen. Schumer calls for feds to act against ‘ghost guns’
Schumer admits to spending thousands on cheesecake
Red Cross honors community partners
Video
Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 24
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health Watch
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Sunrise Smart Start
Coronavirus
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
The Mel Robbins Show
Remarkable Women
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Why ROC
Be Inspired
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Ask The Experts
Zoo Life
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NEWS 8’s HELLO DOLLY REGISTER TO WIN SWEEPSTAKES
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: A lot like spring today
Video
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss